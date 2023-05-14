Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Rises By 12.5%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

3DX Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DDDX opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. 3DX Industries has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

