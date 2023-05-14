Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Grows By 44.0%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the April 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Arqit Quantum Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Arqit Quantum stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
