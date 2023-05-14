Short Interest in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Increases By 12.6%

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,186,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,834,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,653,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after buying an additional 1,223,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

DXC Technology Company Profile

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

