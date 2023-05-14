Short Interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Declines By 15.8%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 128,200 shares. Approximately 44.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 764,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edible Garden from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of EDBL stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Edible Garden has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03.

Edible Garden ( NASDAQ:EDBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($9.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

