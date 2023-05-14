Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Drops By 15.9%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 54,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of InterCure from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get InterCure alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterCure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in InterCure by 222.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterCure during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterCure by 9,567.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of InterCure by 756.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterCure during the third quarter worth $58,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterCure Stock Performance

INCR opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. InterCure has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $106.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.22.

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter. InterCure had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

About InterCure

(Get Rating)

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segments. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.