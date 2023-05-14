Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives $61.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $626,935.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $626,935.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,895,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,776,586.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,336. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 918,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $67.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $825.48 million, a PE ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.