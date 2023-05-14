Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 272.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

AJG opened at $218.62 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $219.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

