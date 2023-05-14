Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $479,000 Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Grab were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grab during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Performance

Grab stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.77. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.