Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $761,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,638 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 448,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 428,994 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.32.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,116,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,086. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

