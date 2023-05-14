Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Roku were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Roku by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Roku by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Roku by 18.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $105.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,511 shares of company stock worth $1,166,134 in the last 90 days. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.