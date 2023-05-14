Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $342,000 in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PNM Resources by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 171,711 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

