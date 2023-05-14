Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $359,000 in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 178.80% and a negative net margin of 768.26%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

