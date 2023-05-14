Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 26,400 Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,559,000 after purchasing an additional 740,280 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 108,670.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 1,634.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 432,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 407,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 310,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 299,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

QFIN stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Qifu Technology Dividend Announcement

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.18). Qifu Technology had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology. Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

