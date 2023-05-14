Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AGIO. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $449,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,098.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $449,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,098.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,677. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

AGIO stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $2.26. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Articles

