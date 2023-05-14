Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of CTI BioPharma worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.