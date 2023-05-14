Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,077,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,877,000 after acquiring an additional 481,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 488,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 481,018 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

