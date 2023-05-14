Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,451 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Syneos Health by 29.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $41.66 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Syneos Health Company Profile



Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

