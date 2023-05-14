Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 40,349 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,349 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,778.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 752.38%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

