Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 7,495 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $916,572,740,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $3,862,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $127,543.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,915.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWRE stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Recommended Stories

