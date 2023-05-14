Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,415,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,194,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 891,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,373,000 after buying an additional 437,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $70.26 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $70.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.47 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

