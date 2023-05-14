Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 1,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,567,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,673,412.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

