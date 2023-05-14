Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.72. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

