Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

KLIC stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Featured Articles

