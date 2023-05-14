Sohu.com (SOHU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.38. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.26 million. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOHU stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $457.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at about $285,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

