Sohu.com (SOHU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.38. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.26 million. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sohu.com Stock Performance
SOHU stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $457.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Trading of Sohu.com
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.