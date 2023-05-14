SPAR Group (SGRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.77%.
SPAR Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SGRP opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.81. SPAR Group has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc operates as a global merchandising and brand marketing services company, which engages in providing a broad range of sales enhancing services to retailers across most classes of trade, and consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the world. It operates through the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) geographical segments.

