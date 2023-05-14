SPAR Group (SGRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGRP opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.81. SPAR Group has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group

About SPAR Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SPAR Group, Inc operates as a global merchandising and brand marketing services company, which engages in providing a broad range of sales enhancing services to retailers across most classes of trade, and consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the world. It operates through the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) geographical segments.

