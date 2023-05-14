SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,928 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

