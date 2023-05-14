SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,538 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,528.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $29.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

