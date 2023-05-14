Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.04 million. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 179,150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

