StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTX opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $162.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

