StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.79.
First Republic Bank Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $171.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3,124.1% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.
About First Republic Bank
First Republic offers banking for individuals and businesses, wealth management and more with a focus on tailored service and solutions. First Republic was founded in San Francisco in 1985 by James H. Herbert II with a single office and a small but dedicated staff. Years later, First Republic is one of the country’s largest banks, serving clients at more than 80 Preferred Banking Offices across the United States and through online banking services.
