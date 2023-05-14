StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
