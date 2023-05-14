StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.