StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Performance

ZVO opened at $0.00 on Friday. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $68,442.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Zovio alerts:

About Zovio

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.