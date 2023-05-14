StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Performance

ZVO opened at $0.00 on Friday. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $68,442.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

