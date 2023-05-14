StockNews.com Upgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

City Office REIT Price Performance

NYSE:CIO opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

About City Office REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $1,419,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

