StockNews.com Upgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.
City Office REIT Price Performance
NYSE:CIO opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $14.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
