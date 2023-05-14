Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%.
Stran & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.9 %
SWAG opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $28.21 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 2.28. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 21st.
About Stran & Company, Inc.
Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.
