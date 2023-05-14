Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%.

Stran & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.9 %

SWAG opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $28.21 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 2.28. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Stran & Company, Inc. by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,719,000. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 21st.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

Featured Stories

