Stryve Foods (SNAX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Stryve Foods to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Stryve Foods has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 111.93% and a negative net margin of 110.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

Stryve Foods stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.06. Stryve Foods has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods

About Stryve Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

