Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance
Shares of SPH stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $962.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.66.
About Suburban Propane Partners
Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.
