Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPH stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $962.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

About Suburban Propane Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

