SunOpta Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunOpta in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $901.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In other news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

