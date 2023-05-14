SunOpta Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of SOY opened at C$10.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of C$8.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.88.

SunOpta ( TSE:SOY Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$300.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$291.15 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

