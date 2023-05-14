Super League Gaming (SLGG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Super League Gaming had a negative net margin of 444.43% and a negative return on equity of 68.82%. On average, analysts expect Super League Gaming to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLGG stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.37.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super League Gaming, Inc creates innovative & immersive entertainment experiences, platform & audience monetization and dynamic content feeding channels across the world’s top gaming platforms. Fueled by an insatiable desire to stay on the forefront of this ever-evolving meta landscape, Super League pioneers’ proprietary digital solutions that provide unparalleled access to the highly-coveted global gaming audience.

