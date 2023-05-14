SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $317.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 435.14% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

