Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,527 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

