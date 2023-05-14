T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.12 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.76 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average of $145.63. The firm has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,400 shares of company stock worth $18,936,150 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

