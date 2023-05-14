TD Securities Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$16.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities to C$16.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INGXF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 9.33%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -208.00%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.