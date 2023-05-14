Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Buys $11,000.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) Director Bradley W. Jacobs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,698.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Telos stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Telos by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Telos by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

