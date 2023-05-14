Terran Orbital (LLAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Terran Orbital to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. On average, analysts expect Terran Orbital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

LLAP opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $271.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.84. Terran Orbital has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Terran Orbital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other Terran Orbital news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 172,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $521,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,701.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

