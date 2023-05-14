The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,911 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,735,000 after acquiring an additional 409,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 549.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.91. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

