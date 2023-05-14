The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,869,000 after buying an additional 91,418 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Insider Activity

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of THG opened at $119.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,995.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.26 and a 1-year high of $149.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is -10,800.00%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

