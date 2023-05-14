The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,878 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $27,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $69.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

