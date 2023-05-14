The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.62 million. Lion Electric had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 12.70%.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

TSE LEV opened at C$2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$628.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 2.72. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.21.

About Lion Electric

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

