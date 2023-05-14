The Western Union Company (WU) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 30th

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

Western Union has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Western Union Trading Down 1.6 %

WU opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 445,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,796,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,187,000 after purchasing an additional 824,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WU. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More

